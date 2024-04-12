Top
Home » Nation

Delhi Liquor Scam: BRS leader Kavitha in CBI custody till April 15

Nation
DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Delhi Liquor Scam: BRS leader Kavitha in CBI custody till April 15
x
BRS leader K Kavitha. (Photo: X)

New Delhi: A Court here on Friday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15 in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after Kavitha was produced in court following her arrest by the probe agency yesterday.

As per CBI, Kavitha is one of the key conspirators in the liquor policy case and is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge. The agency thus sought 5 days custody.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K Kavitha CBI Delhi Liquor Policy Scam ED 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X