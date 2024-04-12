Delhi Liquor Scam: BRS leader Kavitha in CBI custody till April 15

New Delhi: A Court here on Friday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15 in the alleged liquor policy scam.



Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after Kavitha was produced in court following her arrest by the probe agency yesterday.

As per CBI, Kavitha is one of the key conspirators in the liquor policy case and is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge. The agency thus sought 5 days custody.