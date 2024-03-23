Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Kavitha Custody extended by 3 Days

Hyderabad: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by three more days, the police custody of BRS MLC K. Kavitha with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED told the court that Kavitha had not cooperated with the investigation agency during the past seven days of questioning.





Kavitha said while entering the court: "This was a fraud and wrong case... We are fighting. Arresting these many political leaders during elections is a wrong thing and the Election Commission should intervene and protect democracy in the country."

The people should also think why are so many politicians being arrested during elections," she said while taking through a security ring of ED and Delhi police personnel.





ED officials produced Kavitha before the court at the end of the seven-day-long police custody period on Saturday, and sought six days more police custody. After securing three days custody, officials shifted Kavitha to the ED office in Delhi.

The ED questioned Kavitha in connection with her regular business activities, investments in business, mobile phones and her income-tax returns (ITRs) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.





The ED told the court that Kavitha replied simply that she was not aware of the ITR issue, her counsel would send it to the agency through email. The ED alleged that Kavitha's counsel did not submit any documents to the agency.

The ED also alleged that Kavitha did not cooperate with the agency, and she did not reveal anything related to the case. Kavitha formatted her 10 mobile phones, she did not submit her ITRs, and did not reveal her business activities and investments.





The ED said Kavitha was interrogated, confronted with statements of four people and questioned based on the findings during investigation. She was also confronted with a forensic report showing formatting of her mobile phone data during the probe. Her cell phone data was being analysed, it said.





The ED suspected that Sameer Mahendru was a benami of Kavitha and pleaded the court to extend six days police custody for questioning her.





Kavitha's counsel sought bail at the time of concluding the police custody and mentioned that her children were minors. Counsel also said that she had filed a petition seeking bail for Kavitha.



