Delhi LG proposes Sept 21 swearing-in of CM-designate Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu proposed September 21 as the date for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Atishi, sources said on Wednesday. They said outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter has also been moved to Murmu.



However, the sources said that the AAP legislature party has not proposed any date for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister-designate.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation to the LG on Tuesday and Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.