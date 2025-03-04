Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Murder Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in the case involving the murder of 27-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar, in May 2021. Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order to release Kumar, who has been in custody at Tihar Jail since his arrest in the case.

Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medalist, was accused of being involved in the brutal killing of Dhankar during a violent confrontation at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. The incident, which occurred on May 4, 2021, shocked the nation, with allegations that Kumar and his associates had assaulted Dhankar over a personal dispute, leading to his death.

Following his arrest, Kumar was denied bail by the trial court, but his legal team moved the Delhi High Court, seeking regular bail. In its order, the High Court granted Kumar bail on a bond of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of an equal amount.

The court also noted that the investigation had largely been completed and the chargesheet was filed, which factored into its decision. The order allows Kumar to be released from jail pending trial, but conditions attached to the bail will ensure that he remains available for further legal proceedings.

Kumar's bail has sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing relief while others questioning the implications for justice in such high-profile cases. The wrestler is now expected to prepare for the legal proceedings as the trial for the murder case continues.