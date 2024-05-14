Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against PM Modi for Alleged Hate Speeches

New Delhi: A recent ruling by the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for purportedly delivering divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha election campaign, allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct.





Justice Sachin Datta deemed the plea lacking in substance, affirming that the ECI retains the authority to independently assess complaints, in line with legal provisions.

Highlighting a previous court order regarding a speech by the Prime Minister allegedly soliciting votes on religious grounds, Justice Datta emphasized the importance of avoiding premature judgments.



In response, the ECI's counsel referenced a comprehensive advisory issued to all political parties, asserting readiness to act as necessary based on their responses.



Despite the petitioner's claim of disparate treatment by the ECI, alleging inaction against PM Modi and BJP members for alleged hate speeches, the court upheld the ECI's prerogative to evaluate each complaint impartially.