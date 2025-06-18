Delhi HC Seeks Final Plan on Foot-Over-Bridge for Soldiers
The Delhi HC bench asked the Public Works Department, traffic police and Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct a joint meeting for finalising the construction of the FOB.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked authorities to furnish the final plan on the construction of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) for soldiers of Rajputana Rifles who had to cross a putrid drain to reach the parade ground.
A bench of Justices Parthiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a case after taking suo motu (on its own) note a news report saying the soldiers had to face a "smelly trail" from their barracks to the parade ground.
"Let a plan be finalised for the construction of the FOB," the bench said, seeking a report on its design, budget and timeline.
The bench said the FOB, despite having been approved earlier, was yet to be constructed and the PWD had to bear the building cost.
If required, the board could avail the help of any Army agency, the bench added.
