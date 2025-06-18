Delhi HC Seeks Final Plan on Foot-Over-Bridge for Soldiers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked authorities to furnish the final plan on the construction of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) for soldiers of Rajputana Rifles who had to cross a putrid drain to reach the parade ground.

A bench of Justices Parthiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a case after taking suo motu (on its own) note a news report saying the soldiers had to face a "smelly trail" from their barracks to the parade ground.

