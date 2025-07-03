Delhi HC Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea in Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for quashing an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.Justice Anish Dayal dismissed her plea, which also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate in the case and proceedings pending in a Delhi trial court.

The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability, saying a special court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and prima facie found a case. The cognisance order was not challenged, the counsel added. Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the ED for questioning in the investigation.

Delhi Police had booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the ED, were arrested by Delhi Police along with others.

The police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Paulose and Chandrasekhar were alleged to have used hawala routes and created shell companies along with other accused persons to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.