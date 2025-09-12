Delhi HC Receives Bomb Threat Via E-mail; Judges Rise From Dais

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises, prompting the judges to rise from the dais. Courtrooms were vacated.According to sources, the e-mail was received by the registrar general at 8.39 am and some of the judges were informed about it.

While some of the judges starting rising around 11.35 am, others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon.

Sources said security has been beefed up and everyone present in the court premises have been asked to vacate.