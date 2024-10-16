Delhi HC orders Wikipedia to remove page on pending defamation case by ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up Wikipedia (free internet-based encyclopedia) and ordered it to remove a page from its platform on the pending proceedings of Rs 2 crore defamation suit filed by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court noted that adverse comments were made against the single judge on the platform which was "Prima Facie Contemptuous."

The Wikipedia page, which the court ordered to take down was titled "Asian News International Vs Wikimedia Foundation" and it read "The judge in the case has threatened to order the government of India to shut down Wikipedia in the country."

Earlier, ANI claimed that Wikipedia had described it as the "propaganda tool" for the ruling dispensation and contended that it damages their reputation.

The news agency sought to reveal the identity of the user who made the edits, but Wikipedia despite court orders did not comply. The Court had issued contempt notice to Wikimedia foundation and the news agency had filed a defamation suit of Rs 2 crore.