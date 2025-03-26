Delhi HC Issues Notice to Atishi Over Alleged Corruption in Assembly Polls

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi on a plea challenging her election on grounds of alleged corrupt practices during the recent assembly polls here.Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Delhi Police and the returning officer of Kalkaji assembly constituency, from where Atishi won the election.

#DelhiHC issues notice to former CM #AtishiMarlena on plea challenging her election in assembly polls in 2025 on grounds of alleged corrupt practices pic.twitter.com/i0138O2DFO — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 26, 2025

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 30. During the hearing, the counsel for the Election Commission of India and the returning officer raised objections on being impleaded as parties in the petition.