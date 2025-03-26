 Top
Home » Nation

Delhi HC allows jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament proceedings

Nation
PTI
26 March 2025 3:29 PM IST

While out of jail, Rashid will not be entitled to use a cellphone or landline or interact with media, the bench said

Jammu and Kashmir Independent MLA Engineer Rashid (Photo: PTI)
x
Engineer Rashid (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case, to attend ongoing Parliament session 'in-custody'.

A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said police would escort Rashid alias Engineer Rashid to Parliament and bring him back to jail on all days between March 26 to April 4.

While out of jail, Rashid will not be entitled to use a cellphone or landline or interact with media, the bench added.
Rashid, who is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2017 terror funding case, has challenged a March 10 trial court order refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4.
( Source : PTI )
Delhi High Court jammu and kashmir Engineer Rashid 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X