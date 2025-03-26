Delhi HC allows jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament proceedings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case, to attend ongoing Parliament session 'in-custody'.

A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said police would escort Rashid alias Engineer Rashid to Parliament and bring him back to jail on all days between March 26 to April 4.

