Delhi Govt to Seek SC Nod for Green Firecrackers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said her government will approach the Supreme Court for seeking permission to allow bursting green firecrackers on Diwali in the national capital.The government will present its stand in writing before the apex court, she said.

Gupta further said that the government will seek direction for the use of certified green firecrackers, ensuring public participation and adherence to regulations. She said Diwali is one of the biggest festivals and her government has decided to approach the court in view of crores of people who celebrate the festival in the city.

"The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment and assures full cooperation to the Supreme Court to implement any directive issued in this regard," the chief minister said. All kinds of firecrackers are banned in Delhi as per court orders.