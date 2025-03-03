Delhi Govt Plans Yamuna River Cruise to Boost Tourism

New Delhi: In an attempt to boost tourism, the BJP government in Delhi is focusing on rejuvenating the Yamuna and plans to introduce a river cruise service between Sonia Vihar and Jaghatpur.

The plan involves developing a six-km stretch of the Yamuna, from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple), for cruise operations. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued a request for quotation for engaging a suitable operator to run two solar or electric battery-powered cruises on the identified river stretch. Once operational, the initiative is expected to enhance river cruise tourism, offering an eco-friendly and sustainable water transport option.

The project will be a collaborative effort between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi Jal Board, the DTTDC and the irrigation and flood control department.

According to officials, the DTTDC will hire an operator for the cruise services, which will begin and end at Sonia Vihar, covering a round trip of seven to eight kilometres. While the project will be executed by IWAI and DDA, in collaboration with the DJB, the irrigation and flood control department will provide floating jetties and shore facilities with charging infrastructure for the cruises.

The selected operator will initially provide two electric-solar hybrid boats for operating the ferry services. The boats would require to have a seating capacity of 20-30 passengers and a speed of five to seven knots.

The boats will also feature inboard bio-toilets (zero discharge), an announcement system and safety jackets for passengers. The air-conditioned boats will be leased or owned and not less than two years old. The operator will ensure a minimum of four trips by the vessels.