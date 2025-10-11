Delhi Govt Plans Measures To Adopt If SC Lifts Ban On Green Crackers

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has planned various measures to be taken to follow the directions of the Supreme Court, which has reserved its order on lifting the ban on bursting of green firecrackers in the city, officials said on Saturday.Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that if the top court lifts the ban, the government is ready to take all steps to ensure that its directions are fully implemented.

"If the ban on bursting firecrackers is lifted, we will immediately hold a meeting to take necessary steps in light of the court order," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday said a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated, and balancing of equities is needed.

The observation, which hinted at relaxation of the ban, was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran while reserving its order on a batch of pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell "green" firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Over a week ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has sought lifting of the ban, informing the court in an affidavit about various measures it has planned to check the sale and use of prohibited traditional firecrackers and to create awareness among people, officials said.

Earlier, Sirsa had said that the government wanted lifting of the ban at least for one hour each in the morning and the evening of Diwali and Gurupurab.

Delhi government officials said that directions have been issued to take various measures to ensure implementation of anti-pollution measures and to check use of traditional firecrackers, if the court lifts the ban on green firecrackers.

Various enforcement and monitoring protocols have already been planned for execution, including a dedicated control room to receive complaints of violations during the festive period.

Enforcement teams will be deployed with personnel from Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Municipal Corporation of Delhi to prevent the sale and use of non-compliant firecrackers that are said to emit more pollutants, said a senior Delhi government officer.

Citizens will be encouraged to report violations through online platforms such as Sameer App, Green Delhi App and other official channels to strengthen enforcement, he said.

An awareness campaign to educate people about the permissible type of green firecrackers will also be launched, he added.