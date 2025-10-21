Delhi Govt Bureaucrats to Get 'Leadership' Training at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Centre

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to send its bureaucrats to an "inner engineering leadership" programme at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, officials said on Tuesday.The government's services department has sought heads of departments to notify "eligible" IAS officers about the training programme and nominate their names, they said.

The inner engineering leadership programme offers "powerful tools" derived from the "yogic sciences" to achieve one's "full potential", a post on Isha Foundation's website says.

The programme has been specially designed for senior government officials of the central and state governments, who stand to gain "enormously" from "timeless wisdom", with insights into leadership, it says.

The programme has been devised by Sadhguru and is conducted by trained instructors, the note says.

Earlier this year, the Centre's department of personnel and training wrote to the states and union territories about the programme, to be held during January 5-9, officials said.

"The programme is supposed to hone the leadership skills of the senior IAS officers thereby improving governance and service delivery to benefit the people at large," a senior Delhi government official said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said that her government is working on training its senior bureaucrats and other officials to enhance their public grievance-redressal skills.

The services department has sought data of officers from the Indian Administrative Service, DANICS cadre, Delhi Subordinate Services, Steno cadre, as well as ex-cadre, who have not received any training in the past five years.

The Directorate of Training, Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS), has mandated carrying out foundation courses, in-service training, and refresher programmes for officers and staff of the Delhi government, as well as those in its local bodies and autonomous corporations.