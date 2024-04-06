Top
Delhi Excise Policy Case- Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Custody Extended Till 18th April

DC Correspondent
6 April 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Rouse Avenue Court Offers No Relief To AAP Leader Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case, Extends Custody Till 18th April
Delhi Excise Policy Case- Court Extends Manish Sisodias Custody Extended Till 18th April
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Source: Internet

In a jolt to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, Rousse Avenue Court on Saturday extended his and other accused's custody till 18th April.

Former Delhi Dy. CM and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia reached Rouse Avenue court today to attend hearing in Delhi Excise Policy Case. Court extended the custody of the accused till April 18th.

On Friday, Manish Sisodia had written a letter from Tihar Jail to the people of Patparganj assembly constituency in East Delhi, which he represents in Delhi Assembly. He had stated in the letter that very soon he will meet them outside (of Tihar) and he remembered all of them in the last one year of his imprisonment. He also mentioned that revolutionary work has been done in the field of education in Delhi.

Pointing his guns at the central government, he drew parallel between the freedom struggle against British and AAP's struggle to provide good education in Delhi schools. He concluded the letter with hope of meeting the public outside of jail very soon.

