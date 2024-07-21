Delhi: Domestic Help Steals Jewellery to Buy DSLR Camera

New Delhi: Police arrested a domestic help for stealing jewellery from the house where she was working. It is said she wanted money to buy DSLR camera for her YouTube Channel.





According to the police, Prashanth Rana, a resident of Dwaraka's Sector 12, filed a police complaint, in which he alleged that jewellery was missing from his house on June 15. She was only the only outsider to visit his house on the day of theft.

The cops tracked down the address of the domestic help by verifying the society's CCTV footage and found that she took a rickshaw from the Society's gate and got off at Dwarka's Sector 6 and took another rickshaw to Rajapuri Chowk.





As there was no CCTV installed at the place where she deboarded, the police tracked down the driver. Then the driver took the police to the house where the domestic help got down. Police found her at the house. Upon questioning, she denied the charges of stealing initially but later, broke down confessing to the crime.

The accused has been identified as Neetu, 30, a native of Behrod village in Rajasthan. She came to Delhi a few years ago hoping to better her living standards and started working as domestic help. It is known that she also started her own YouTube and Instagram accounts. After creating some videos, she was told by someone to get a professional DSLR camera for producing high quality video content. As she realised that the DSLR camera would cost lakhs of rupees, she stole the jewellery on June 14 from her employer's house.







Police recovered the stolen jewellery from the woman and a case has been registered under Section 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha.