Delhi Court Summons Dhruv Rathee In BJP Leader's Defamation Case

Hyderabad: Saket Court In Delhi, issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, BJP Spokesperson in Mumbai after Rathee allegedly referred to him as a "violent and abusive" troll in one of his recent videos.

On July 7, 2024, Rathee posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "My Reply To Godi YouTubers Elvish Yadav Dhtuv Rathee." Nakhua claimed that Rathee called him a "violent and abusive troll" without any reason. He continued by saying that he had been widely criticised and ridiculed as a result of Rathee's accusations.

In a July 19, 2024, decision, District Judge Gunjan Gupta summoned Dhruv Rathee and social media intermediaries for August 6. Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma appeared in the case for BJP leader.

The BJP spokesperson, “That the defendant No.1 (Dhruv Rathee), who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the plaintiff (Nakhua). The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities.”

As of today, the video has 17,766,153 views and 1.7 million likes.

As per the lawsuit filed by Nakhua against Rathee, he also said that the YouTuber had attempted to "tarnish his hard-earned standing in society" and "planted seeds of suspicion and mistrust that can have far-reaching consequences". Furthermore, he claimed that the fallout from these accusations would cause "scars that may never fully heal."