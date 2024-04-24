Delhi Court Reserved Orders in Kavitha's Regular Bail Petition Against ED's Arrest

Hyderabad: The Delhi Rose Avenue Court on Wednesday reserved orders in the regular bail petition filed by Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the case filed by Enforcement of Directorate on charges of money laundering in the Delhi Excise Policy issue. The court will pronounce the orders on May 6.

Earlier, the Special court for ED had rejected Kavitha`s interim bail petition, in which she sought interim bail on the ground of examinations to her minor child. The regular bail petition has been heard by the court at Delhi on Wednesday.



During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate submitted to the court that Kavitha was deeply involved in the scam of Excise policy. It also brought to the Notice of the court that the phones used by Kavitha during the excise policy time and later, were formatted by deleting the information.