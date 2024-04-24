Top
Delhi Court Reserved Orders in Kavitha's Regular Bail Petition Against ED's Arrest

DC Correspondent
24 April 2024 5:07 PM GMT
Delhi Court Reserved Orders in Kavithas Regular Bail Petition Against EDs Arrest
Delhi Court Reserved Orders in Kavitha's Regular Bail Petition Against ED's Arrest(-By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Delhi Rose Avenue Court on Wednesday reserved orders in the regular bail petition filed by Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the case filed by Enforcement of Directorate on charges of money laundering in the Delhi Excise Policy issue. The court will pronounce the orders on May 6.

Earlier, the Special court for ED had rejected Kavitha`s interim bail petition, in which she sought interim bail on the ground of examinations to her minor child. The regular bail petition has been heard by the court at Delhi on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate submitted to the court that Kavitha was deeply involved in the scam of Excise policy. It also brought to the Notice of the court that the phones used by Kavitha during the excise policy time and later, were formatted by deleting the information.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

