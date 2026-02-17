Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday formally framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-jobs case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, “The charge has been framed against accused 1 (Lalu Prasad) and accused 2 (Rabri Devi), to which they have pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.”

The matter has been posted to February 27 for further proceedings.

On January 9, the court had ordered framing of charges against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others. On January 29, it granted liberty to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and others to appear in person between February 1 and 28 for formal framing of charges.

The court framed charges against 41 accused persons and discharged 52. Of the 103 accused named in the CBI chargesheet, five have died.

In a 346-page order, Judge Gogne observed, “The court finds, on the touchstone of grave suspicion, that there existed an overarching criminal conspiracy, mentored by Lalu Prasad Yadav, towards using public employment as a bargaining chip for receiving immovable properties through his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav, as well as sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav from willing job seekers.”

The order, referring to the CBI chargesheet, further stated that close associates of Lalu Prasad — Bhola Yadav, R.K. Mahajan and P.C. Gupta — appeared to have facilitated, as co-conspirators, the acquisition of land in lieu of jobs allegedly provided in Group D posts in various railway zones.