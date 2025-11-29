Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody of Deported Anmol Bishnoi Until Dec. 5

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi for seven more days.Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension till December 5 in the hearing conducted at the NIA headquarters amid high security.

Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the US on November 18. He was detained in the US in November last year.

Earlier on November 19, Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent to 11 days of NIA custody. Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence.