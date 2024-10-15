 Top
Delhi court extends J-K MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail in terror-funding case

PTI
15 Oct 2024 10:50 AM GMT
Delhi court extends J-K MP Engineer Rashids interim bail in terror-funding case
Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid (Photo: X)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case till October 28.Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the health condition of Rashid's father, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

The judge also deferred the order on Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28.
The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.
No violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA, the lawyer said.
