Delhi Court Allows CBI to Question BRS MLC Kavitha in Judicial Custody

New Delhi: A court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau fo Investigation (CBI) to question BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam case.





Special judge for Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja permitted the probe agency to quiz the BRS leader.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the money laundering angle in the Delhi excise policy case.

The BRS leader is currently in judicial custody.







