Delhi Couple Injured After Hydrogen Balloons Catch Fire During Haldi Entry

A wedding celebration in Delhi took a terrifying turn when hydrogen-filled balloons held by a couple during their Haldi entry burst into flames, leaving both the bride and groom injured. The incident came to light after the couple — Tanyaa and Kushagra — posted a video on Instagram along with a detailed warning about the dangers of viral wedding trends.

#WATCH #NewDelhi | A couple used Hydrogen Balloons in their Haldi celebration. The balloons exploded during their grand entry and left both the bride and groom with burns.#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/yLc1c5l5jd — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) November 25, 2025

The video shows the couple making a grand entry while holding hydrogen balloons as coloured guns were fired around them. Moments later, one of the colour guns was accidentally pointed upwards, and the heat it generated reacted with the hydrogen, triggering an explosive burst. The balloons ignited instantly, causing chaos among guests.

“We never imagined the most special day of our lives would take such a drastic turn,” the couple wrote. What was meant to be a “fun, trending Haldi entry” left them “scarred — literally and emotionally”. According to their post, bride Tanyaa suffered burns on her face and back, while groom Kushagra sustained burns on his fingers and back. Both also had their hair singed in the blast. “On a day we were supposed to look our best, we were instead layering concealer to hide injuries, chopping our burnt hair, and colouring it to mask the damage,” they said. The couple revealed that the mishap occurred during a planned sequence where hydrogen balloons were to be released first, followed by coloured guns. But “in the chaos of the moment, someone accidentally pointed a colour gun at the balloons”. They credited quick access to medical help — thanks to doctors in the family and a nearby hospital — for preventing more serious injuries. Despite the shock, the couple pushed through with the festivities. “As they say, the show must go on. And it did. Despite the hiccups, we still managed to have the time of our lives at the varmala. It wasn’t perfect, but it was still the most beautiful day of our lives,” they wrote. They ended their note with a caution to others planning elaborate entries. “We hope our experience becomes a reminder for everyone to exercise caution and prioritise safety over trends,” they said, urging couples and event planners to rethink potentially risky ideas.



