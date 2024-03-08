Delhi Cop Allegedly Assaults People Offering Namaz On Road Gets Suspended

A Delhi police Sub Inspector has been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against him for assaulting “Namazis” who were offering Namaaz on road. A video surfaced on X on March 8, showing the officer kicking and slapping people who were offering Namaaz on road and shouting at them to get up and clear the raod in Inderlok area in North Delhi.

Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar seen assaulting people in the video has been suspended and further departmental action is being initiated against him as per the statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Meena. Officials are also verifying whether the permission was taken to offer prayers on the spot.