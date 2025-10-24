 Top
Delhi Conducts Successful Trial For Artificial Rain; 1st Cloud Seeding Likely On Oct 29

24 Oct 2025 12:02 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the city is set to witness its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding as preparations for the ambitious pollution-control initiative have been completed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Image:DC)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the city is set to witness its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding as preparations for the ambitious pollution-control initiative have been completed.

A successful trial of the project was conducted earlier in the day in the Burari area, Gupta said in a post on X.

"For the first time in Delhi, preparations have been completed to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding, marking a significant technological milestone in the capital's fight against air pollution. Experts on Thursday successfully conducted a trial test in the Burari area.



