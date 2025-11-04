Delhi CM Reviews Pollution Control Measures, Warns Officials of Action for Any Dereliction

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday warned officials that any negligence in pollution control efforts would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. To review the pollution situation in the capital, the chief minister convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

She asserted that controlling pollution remains a top priority, and effective measures have been implemented across departments. The chief minister said that multiple teams have been constituted to act against industrial units and vehicles responsible for pollution.

In addition, consistent efforts are underway to normalise conditions in identified pollution hotspots.

A thick layer of haze continued to envelop the national capital on Monday, with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" category and very likely to deteriorate to "severe" on Tuesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309 at 4 pm, indicating persistent pollution levels.

Burari was in the "severe" category with a reading of 400, followed by Wazirpur, which recorded 390. Additionally, 23 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality, with readings above 300, as shown on the CPCB's Sameer app

The chief minister emphasised that her government is consistently preparing for the coming winter months, and if pollution levels become severe, the government will consider providing heaters to night-duty security personnel in colonies and marketplaces.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government, in coordination with other agencies, is taking every possible step to curb pollution and expressed confidence that the situation will improve in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Development Minister Kapil Mishra, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials from various departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

During the review, the chief minister discussed ongoing measures to control pollution and emphasised that, given the current conditions, additional steps are now essential. She directed officials to implement her instructions immediately to curb rising pollution levels.

She said that special teams are being formed to take stringent action against industrial units and vehicles causing pollution so that such units can be shut down and polluting vehicles seized. These teams will submit their reports each evening to her and the Environment Minister.

The chief minister also said that additional teams are being constituted to eliminate incidents of garbage burning. Those found burning waste will face fines and legal action under existing rules.

She noted that effective measures have already been launched to make various pollution hotspots across the capital pollution-free zones. Continuous water sprinkling is being carried out in these areas, along with mechanical methods to control dust.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, lanes, markets and colonies, and to remove any accumulated waste immediately. Dedicated teams will continuously monitor the situation.

Environment Minister Sirsa said that all agencies have been instructed to double the deployment of water sprinklers and dust control remains a top priority. He said, Pollution control is our government's top priority, and no carelessness in this matter will be tolerated.