Delhi CM Kejriwal To Remain In ED Custody Till 28th March

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a significant verdict today, as the Rouse Avenue court delivered its judgment on the case of money laundering linked to Delhi Liquor Scam. Accenting ED's arguments, court has ruled that Kejriwal will remain in ED custody until March 28th.

The verdict, awaited with bated breath by many, has left both supporters and critics on edge. Kejriwal, known for his vocal stance against corruption and his pro-people policies, has been a polarizing figure in Indian politics.

The outcome of the verdict is likely to have far-reaching implications, not only for Kejriwal's political career but also for the landscape of Delhi's governance. Additionally,