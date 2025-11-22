Delhi Busts ISI-Linked Arms Smuggling Ring; Four Held With Foreign Pistols

The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested four members of an international arms smuggling network allegedly linked to the Pakistani ISI. The accused — Ajay, Mandeep, Dalvinder and Rohan — were supplying sophisticated foreign-made pistols to criminals across Delhi and neighbouring states.

According to officials, the gang sourced high-end pistols manufactured in Turkey and China. These weapons were routed through Pakistan and airdropped via drones in Punjab before being transported to buyers in India. Two of the arrested accused belong to Punjab.

During the raids, police recovered 10 foreign-made pistols and 92 live cartridges. Investigators said the gang regularly supplied firearms to gangsters and criminal syndicates operating in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh.

The Crime Branch is probing the wider network, including handlers based across the border and local operatives facilitating drone drops in border districts.