Delhi-bound IndiGo Plane Aborted Take-off at Lucknow Airport on Saturday

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft, carrying over 150 people, aborted take-off at the Lucknow airport due to a technical issue on Saturday, according to a source. There were more than 150 people, including Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav, in the flight, the source added.

An IndiGo aircraft operating the flight 6E2111 from Lucknow to Delhi aborted take-off on Saturday. A technical issue was noticed by the operating crew, when the aircraft was on the runway before take-off. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to the bay, the source said.

There was no comment from IndiGo.