Delhi BMW Crash: Couple Took Victims 22 Km Away Instead of Nearest Hospital

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW car near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries. They were returning home to Hari Nagar after offering prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

According to the FIR, Kaur repeatedly pleaded with the accused couple to take them to the nearest hospital, but the woman driver insisted on GTB Nagar, nearly 22 km away.

Eyewitness Account: Van Driver’s Statement

Van driver Mohammad Gulfam, who rushed the injured to Azadpur, confirmed the claim. “I stopped my loading vehicle and helped. The man and woman in the BMW asked me to take all of them to Azadpur. By the time we reached, doctors declared Navjot Singh dead,” he told PTI.

Police have contacted Gulfam to record his statement formally.

Wife’s Account in FIR

In her complaint, Kaur stated: “I kept requesting them to take us to a nearby hospital as my husband was unconscious. Instead, they took us to GTB Nagar. The woman told me her name was Gagan Preet Kaur.”

She also said the BMW hit the motorcycle from behind at high speed around 1 pm. Singh sustained multiple head, mouth and leg fractures and fell unconscious on the road.

Son Alleges Negligence by Hospital

Singh’s son alleged that the hospital delayed admitting his parents. “My father was declared dead, while my mother was made to sit in the lobby despite her fractured femur. The BMW driver’s husband, who had minor injuries, was immediately admitted,” he told PTI.

He said his mother, a teacher, was later shifted to Venkateshwara Hospital for better treatment.

Accused Woman Arrested

The BMW was allegedly being driven by Gagandeep Kaur (38), a resident of Gurugram, who was arrested on Monday after her discharge from hospital. Her husband, Parikshit Makkar, was also injured. The couple runs a leather goods business.

Delhi Police have booked her under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information).