Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Declared Terror Attack

New Delhi: A car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in the heart of India’s capital has been officially declared a terrorist act, with investigators uncovering a complex module involving explosives, medical professionals and possible foreign connections. Here is what is known so far.

What happened

On November 10 at about 6:52 p.m. IST, a white Hyundai i20 car exploded in traffic near the Red Fort Metro Station (Gate 1) in Old Delhi. The blast killed at least 13 people and injured over 20 others. The vehicle had been parked in the vicinity for several hours, and CCTV footage shows the suspect driver and his movements earlier in the day. The explosion caused major damage: nearby cars caught fire, the blast radius extended into adjacent lanes and traffic was brought to a halt.





Investigation & Leads The national government has classified the incident as a terror attack perpetrated by “anti-national forces”. A suspect doctor, Dr Umar Un Nabi (also known as Dr Umar Mohammad), has been identified via DNA match as the driver of the car. Authorities say they are investigating links to a “white-collar terror module” involving medical professionals, transported explosives (including ammonium nitrate) and vehicles prepared for multi-location attacks. A flight ticket from Srinagar to Delhi, dated October 31 and linked to another doctor, Dr Adil Ahmad, was recovered during searches — suggesting interstate travel ahead of the blast. More than 2,900 kg of potentially bomb-making explosives were seized earlier in a nearby region; investigators are exploring whether the same materials were used in this blast.





Legal & Security Response The Delhi Police has filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and related laws, granting broader powers in the investigation. Across the city, universities and public institutions have been urged to heighten security protocols, including campus access, vehicle checks and heightened surveillance. The blast has raised intense scrutiny of how large quantities of explosive-capable materials like ammonium nitrate continue to be accessed and transported in India.

Implications The scale and audacity of the attack — in the historic centre of New Delhi at a major landmark — has shaken confidence in urban security preparedness, especially in crowded commercial zones. The involvement of professionals (doctors) and the planning of multiple vehicles reportedly for coordinated attacks suggest a shift in how terror modules may be operating — integrating educated operatives rather than only clandestine foot-soldiers. If links to overseas militant networks (like the Pakistan-based Jaish‑e‑Mohammad) are confirmed, bilateral tensions — already strained — could rise further.





What remains unclear

The exact motive of the attack remains unconfirmed. While investigators suspect an orchestrated terror act, they are still determining whether this was a suicide mission, transport-accident of explosives, or part of a larger coordinated assault.

The identities and roles of all accomplices, handlers and funding sources remain under investigation. Whether the explosives and vehicles were intended for other targets and this incident was a premature detonation or diversion remains to be established.

What’s Next?