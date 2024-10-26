Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva admitted to hospital after dip in polluted Yamuna river

New Delhi: BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva admitted to hospital after falling sick as he took a dip in the foul smelling Yamuna river.

He criticised the AAP government for the “deteriorating condition of the Yamuna”, accusing it of misleading the public despite receiving ₹8,500 crore from the Central Government for cleaning the river.

“If Kejriwal can’t manage the Yamuna, how can we expect any accountability?” Sachdeva asked.

“By taking a dip in the Yamuna, I not only apologised for the deception and corruption of the Kejriwal government regarding river cleaning but also vowed to establish the Yamuna Cleaning Authority upon coming to power in February 2025,” he said.