Security Breach at Delhi Assembly, Masked Man In Car Breaks Through Gate

New Delhi: A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises, leading to a security scare on Monday afternoon, officials said. The car, bearing a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises, breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, they said.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.

The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session. Further details are awaited.



