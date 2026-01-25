Delhi Air Quality Improves to 150 After Rain, AQI in Moderate Category

New Delhi: Delhi’s deteriorating air quality witnessed a significant improvement after winter rain showers in the capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 150 in the “moderate” category at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although the change in weather added to the chilly conditions, it brought much-needed relief from pollution levels in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with surface winds reaching speeds of 10–15 km/h. Shallow fog is likely during the night hours, while the temperature stands at 7.4°C.

As the fog clears, the Taj Mahal in Agra continues to offer an iconic view.

In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

While Stage III has been revoked, authorities have urged citizens to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages I and II of the existing GRAP schedule, keeping in mind that winter weather conditions may not always remain favourable and AQI levels could worsen again.

As per AQI classification, readings between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the CAQM revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22, citing improved air quality and forecast trends.