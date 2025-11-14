Delay in Tickets Leads to Oppn Rout in Bihar

New Delhi: The delay in ticket distribution, infighting over seat sharing, lack of grassroots connection and failure to control the narrative resulted in a complete rout of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections.

A deadly cocktail of multiple factors converged to undermine the Oppoalliance's prospects, from strategic missteps in campaign timing and internal seat-sharing conflicts to over-reliance on anti-incumbency sentiments. However, several Mahagathbandhan leaders blamed the alleged collusion between the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP for the result.

Leading the charge, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA bloc will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective.”

“Undoubtedly, the Bihar election results reflect large-scale vote theft orchestrated by the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Election Commission," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Indian National Congress reiterates its resolve to continue its campaign to protect the Constitution and save democracy with even greater strength,” Mr Ramesh posted.

According to poll watchers, inefficient coordination diluted votes, confused supporters and fractured the Opposition front. Internal rivalries prevented efficient vote transfers, which are essential in a multiparty contest like Bihar’s. The lack of a coherent, strategic seat allocation undermined the alliance’s attempt to present itself as a strong alternative.

Lack of communication among the alliance partners forced the Opposition bloc parties to cancel the joint announcement of seat adjustment and seat-sharing pact. The crisis between the RJD and the Congress reached such a level that the Congress leadership had to press into service old warhorse and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Mr Gehlot travelled to Patna and met RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and ensured that the final seat adjustment could happen. At the last minute, senior leader Avinash Pande was also dispatched to Bihar as state unit chief Rajesh Ram and the AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru were unable to make any headway as far as seat-sharing was concerned.

RJD leader and the Opposition bloc chief ministerial face Tejashawi Yadav and Mr Gandhi had virtually suspended their campaign for almost one month till the seat sharing was finally announced after conceding to friendly fights. Due to this, proper countering of the haunting shadow of the RJD's "Jungle Raj" legacy continued to drag the Mahagathbandhan down and was not effectively countered.

After the results, Mr Gehlot alleged that the election was not fair and the Election Commission was biased. “Bihar results are disappointing. There is no doubt about it. The kind of atmosphere I saw there -- women were given Rs 10,000 each. It was being given even when the election campaign was ongoing... The EC remained a mute spectator. Why did it not stop this? It should have, but it didn't... This means that what Mr Gandhi said about vote chori…this is what vote chori is," he said.

Mr Gehlot added: "If fair elections are not held, if rigging takes place, if booth capturing takes place, or if there is cheating and money is being distributed – the EC didn't take any action. They were colluding with the ruling party.”

Agreeing with the Congress' assertion, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “The game that SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, UP, and other places now because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Like CCTV, our 'PPTV' meaning 'PDA Sentinel' will stay vigilant and thwart the BJP's intentions. BJP is not a party, it is deceit.”

SS UBT leader Sanjay Raut also echoed the similar sentiments and said, “There's no need to be shocked by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. Looking at the national agenda being carried out hand-in-hand by the Election Commission and BJP, a different outcome than this was simply not possible! A complete Maharashtra pattern! Those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50!”

CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya also exuded surprise at the result and said, "The results are absolutely unnatural; it does not correspond at all to the ground reality of Bihar. A government in power for two decades repeating its 2010 performance is quite inexplicable.”

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh also raised questions on the EC's role and posted his previous statement pointing to the poll watchdog's alleged biased role. There were also words of caution and calls for introspection within the opposition camp.