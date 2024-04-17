Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman termed the Revanth Reddy government’s decision to seek more time, till August 15, to waive the Rs.2-lakh farm loan as another attempt to mislead the voters before the Lok Sabha elections.

He pointed out that the Congress had promised to waive the loans on party leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9, rescheduled them for the first 100 days of the government and was now postponing it by four months, citing the election code.

Dr Laxman said that farmers organisations including Rythu Swaraj Vedika and the Kisan Cell of the Congress had stated that over 60 farmers had died by suicide due to te farm crisis. Against this, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy claiming that there was no such incident.

On the entry of BRS leaders into the Congress, Dr Laxman said: “Revanth Reddy had earlier termed BRS leaders as opportunist and corrupt. How he is taking such corrupt BRS MLAs into the party?”

Referring to the contest in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Dr Laxman said that BJP nominee Madhavi Latha had been exposing the failures of the MIM leaders. On the other hand, the Congress had not announced its nominee to benefit the MIM. “Many in the Muslim community are determined to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi this time,” Dr Laxman said.