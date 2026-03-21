Degrees Must Translate Into Employability, Says Vice-President

Mumbai: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday challenged India’s educational institutions to move beyond “paper qualifications”, arguing that academic degrees are only as valuable as the employability they provide. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the first-ever convocation of the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU), the Vice-President told the inaugural graduating class that their success marks a critical milestone in India’s bid to become a “global hub” for skilled human capital.

The ceremony, held at the Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan, saw the Vice-President emphasize that the rapid pace of technological change leaves no room for stagnant curricula. He noted that during his previous tenures as Governor across multiple states, the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements remained a persistent challenge. To counter this, he urged universities to treat “new-age technologies” as core components of modern education rather than optional extras.

“Universities and academic institutions must continuously update their curriculum to meet modern challenges and align education with industry requirements. Degrees are meaningful only when they translate into employability,” the VP said.

Crediting the central government’s “Skill India” mission and the creation of a dedicated Ministry for Skill Development as the catalysts for a nationwide shift in vocational training, Mr. Radhakrishnan also praised the Maharashtra government’s efforts, stating that the state is now positioning itself to compete directly with leading global economies through such specialised institutions.

Addressing the students as ambassadors of Indian talent, the Vice-President warned that the nation’s “demographic dividend” is a double-edged sword that requires constant sharpening through the right skill sets. He reminded the assembly that the late Ratan Tata represents a legacy where industrial growth and social responsibility are inseparable — a standard he challenged the graduates to uphold in their professional lives. He also said that the University named after Rata Tata carries a profound responsibility to bridge the gap between education and employability while nurturing socially responsible individuals.

The Vice-President also launched the “Say No to Drugs” campaign and visited the exhibition set up by industry partners under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The event was attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other top state dignitaries.