Deforestation in Ananthagiri Hills to Increase Infections in Hyderabad: Experts

Hyderabad: Environmental experts have warned against the Telangana stae government’s plans to clear 12 lakh trees in the Damagundam forest of Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district for the Indian Navy's Very Low-Frequency Radar Communication System. This large-scale deforestation not only jeopardises the local ecosystem but also the livelihoods of 60,000 residents across 20 villages reliant on the forest for sustenance, they warned.

Renowned pulmonologist, allergist, immunologist, and medical journalist Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, talking about the pivotal role of trees in pollen production and dispersion, explained that trees play a crucial role in pollen production and distribution, and the mass felling of trees can drastically alter the local ecosystem, leading to an increase in pollen concentration.Dr Nageshwar, who also wrote to the National Green Tribunal on the issue on Tuesday, warned of potential catastrophic consequences if extensive deforestation was not checked. He said that this phenomenon, coupled with escalating temperatures, sets the stage for a possible 'pollen tsunami,' similar to the extreme heat experienced in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reaching a staggering heat index of 62.3 degrees Celsius."Pollen particles, lacking natural tree barriers, can travel vast distances through the wind, heightening the risk of allergic reactions and respiratory ailments among Hyderabad's populace, situated merely 70 kilometres away," his statement read.The anticipated surge in pollen production resulting from the destruction of the forest ecosystem would worsen climate change, contributing to global warming, he warned.Warmer temperatures and elevated carbon dioxide levels prolong pollination periods, intensifying pollen allergies for both allergic and previously unaffected individuals, he added.Urban areas may experience a 200 per cent rise in pollen accumulation due to heightened carbon dioxide levels, precipitating increased asthma attacks, respiratory issues, and emergency hospital admissions, the note read.He implored authorities to acknowledge the dire implications of deforestation on public health and take prompt measures to mitigate these consequences. "While the proposed Naval Radar station is crucial for national security, it must not come at the expense of environmental devastation and human well-being; preserving our forests must be a paramount concern for any responsible government, with concerted efforts required to conserve and protect our natural ecosystems," he asserted.