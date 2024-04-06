Tirupati: Amid defections to the Telugu Desam from the ruling YSRC cadres in Nellore, former minister and TD's Nellore city constituency candidate Ponguru Narayana exuded confidence that the YSRC would be voted out of power soon.



“For the past five years, the YSRC has been causing anarchy in the state," Narayana said while addressing a meeting in Satyanarayana Puram in Nellore.



"People are all ready to send the YSRC packing," he stated.



Nellore TD Candidate Narayana Slams YSRC's 'misrule'Narayana said the people are aware of the atrocities and anarchy perpetrated by YSRC leaders through illegal cases, destruction of assets and sowing panic. Contrasting it with the previous TD rule from 2014-19 when people “lived peacefully,” he said there was lack of development in the state in the last five years.

