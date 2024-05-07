Defeated in Phase 1, decimated in Phase 2 and...: PM Modi lays into INDIA bloc at Dhar in MP

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Reaffirming that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was well on course to return for a third, straight term at the Centre under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country would decide in favour of 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'.

In a jibe at the Opposition bloc--INDIA, PM Modi said its fate was sealed in the opening phase, it was decimated in the second phase and whatever remains of the alliance would be wiped clean in the ongoing third phase of polling.

Addressing a mega public meeting at Dhar in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Polling for the third phase is underway even as we speak. The Opposition was defeated in the first phase, decimated in the second phase and whatever was left of them would be wiped off in Phase 3. The whole country would yet again vote for 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (a government led by PM Modi to be elected again)."

Coming out in praise of women, who were in attendance at the meeting in their hundreds, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to see you all here in your traditional attire. The joy that I see on your faces and the celebratory vibes that you exude reflect the mood of the nation."

"I visited my home state (Gujarat) earlier in the day to carry out my duty as a responsible citizen. I travelled all the way here after casting my vote. I have always said that this is a celebration of democracy and every citizen should take part in it and enlist their active involvement. As I see you all seated before me, I am happy to see my mothers and sisters turning out just as they would do while visiting their kin on special occasions. You have made our democracy a celebration," Prime Minister Modi said.

Nine parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh--Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul--are polling in the ongoing third phase.

Dhar will go to the polls in the fourth phase, which is the final phase of polling in the state for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Dhar will poll along with seven other constituencies--Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa--on May 13.

The Lok Sabha polls in the state are being conducted across four phases, with the first and second held on April 19 and 26.

The counting of votes for all phases has been scheduled for June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.