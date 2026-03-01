Deepak Gupta Assumes Charge as Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL

New Delhi: Deepak Gupta, a seasoned energy sector executive, on Sunday assumed charge as chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited, India's largest gas transmission and marketing company.



According to a company statement, Gupta, who is a mechanical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, holds extensive experience in natural gas transmission, marketing and infrastructure development and held key leadership roles at GAIL across operations, business development and corporate management before this.



“He brings a comprehensive blend of technical, strategic and board-level leadership. His expertise spans project and construction management, contracts and global procurement, technology selection, business development, operations and maintenance,” the statement said.



Gupta, who replaced Sandeep Kumar Gupta, superannuated on February 28, joined GAIL as Director (Projects) in February 2022. He will have a tenure up to February 28, 2029. “Under his leadership, GAIL completed the Dabhol breakwater project of Konkan LNG (subsidiary of GAIL), enabling all-weather operations,” it said.