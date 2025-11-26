 Top
Deep Depression in Strait of Malacca Poised to Intensify Into Cyclone: IMD

26 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST

System moving west-northwest; likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday forenoon.

Observed and forecast track of deep depression over strait of malacca based on 1800 utc (2330 hrs ist) of 25th november 2025

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced that the depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into a deep depression while continuing its westward movement.

According to IMD, the weather system moved nearly westwards at a speed of 10 kmph in the last six hours and was recorded at 11:30 PM IST on November 25 near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E.

The deep depression was located approximately:

  • 160 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia)

  • 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia)

  • 640 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands)

  • 770 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands)

Meteorologists predict that the system is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday forenoon.

Further updates on potential track and landfall impact are expected as the system evolves.


