Decision on NCP Reunification Likely After Feb 10 Meeting

Mumbai:Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Saturday said that the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions would be discussed in detail on February 10, when Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is expected to be in Mumbai to attend a cabinet meeting.

Mr. Tatkare said discussions on the proposed merger would be held with Ms. Pawar at the party office during her visit. Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Hasan Mushrif also indicated that reunification of the two factions would face no obstacles if Ms. Pawar and the Pawar family were in favour of a merger.



Earlier in the day, Mr. Mushrif said that while talks about a merger might be taking place at Ajit Pawar’s level, other NCP leaders were not fully aware of the details. “However, if Sunetra Pawar and the Pawar family take a stand regarding a merger, a decision will be made accordingly,” he said.



Responding to Mr. Mushrif’s remarks, Mr. Tatkare said, “Mr. Mushrif is a senior leader of the party. We collectively decided to join the NDA under Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) leadership. A cabinet meeting is scheduled in Mumbai on February 10, which Ms. Pawar will attend as Deputy Chief Minister. We will discuss this issue in depth and take a decision at the appropriate time.”



When asked whether the decision on a merger would rest solely with Ms. Pawar or be deliberated by the party’s core committee, Tatkare said the 2023 decision to join the NDA was a collective one. “Ms. Pawar is the leader of our legislative party and the organisation. We will sit together and decide. The Nationalist Congress Party is Dada’s political family,” he said.

Referring to the party’s recent electoral performance, Tatkare said Ajit Pawar showed strong political will following the Lok Sabha election setback. “The people of the state gave us a 73 per cent strike rate, leading us to victory. Naturally, we will take a considered decision,” he added.

Mr. Tatkare also dismissed speculation linking a viral photograph of the three Pawars together to a possible political merger. He said the Pawar family meets regularly and has been staying together as people from across the state visit to offer condolences. “There is nothing wrong with the family spending time and speaking together,” he said.

