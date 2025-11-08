Dead Man Returns Home After His Own Funeral in Surajpur

In a bizarre twist of events in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, a man believed to be dead shocked his family by appearing alive and well — just as they were returning home after performing his last rites.

According to police, Purushottam, a resident of Chanderpur village, had been missing for two days when an unidentified body was recovered from a well in the Manpur area on November 1. The information was circulated to nearby villages, and Purushottam’s family identified the body as his.

After completing the funeral rituals, the grieving family returned home — only to find Purushottam sitting in their courtyard, smiling. The shocking sight left the family and locals stunned, with news of the incident quickly spreading through the area.

“The family was performing the last rites when a relative arrived and informed them that Purushottam was actually alive and at home,” said the Surajpur Superintendent of Police. “They rushed back and were astonished to find him sitting there.”

What began as a tragic episode turned into an extraordinary moment of relief and joy for the family. However, it has now created a mystery for the police — if Purushottam is alive, who was the man buried in his place?

Authorities said the deceased’s clothes and belongings have been preserved, and the body may be exhumed for further examination to establish its identity.

The strange incident has caused a stir in Surajpur and neighboring villages, with locals both relieved and bewildered by the unexpected turn of events.