Dead Baby Rat Found in Manchurian at Airoli Hotel; Case Registered

A group of women dining at a hotel in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, were horrified to discover a dead baby rat in their Manchurian dish, leading to a police case against the establishment.

The incident occurred when the women, who had ordered the popular Chinese dish, noticed the rodent in their food. They immediately alerted the hotel staff and subsequently filed a complaint with the Rabale police station.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections and are conducting an investigation into the matter. The hotel management has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

This alarming event has raised concerns about food safety and hygiene standards in local eateries. Health officials are expected to inspect the premises to ensure compliance with sanitary regulations.

Patrons are advised to remain vigilant and report any discrepancies in food quality to the appropriate authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.