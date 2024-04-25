DCCB Acting CEO Suspended for Election Code Violation

Kurnool: In a move that has shaken the Joint Kurnool District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB), Sivaleela, the acting chief executive officer, has been suspended for violating the election code. The order, issued on Tuesday by district election officer and collector Dr G. Srijana, comes amidst heightened scrutiny during the election season.

Sivaleela took leave from her position for personal reasons from February 23 to April 6. However, resuming duties during the election code period necessitates approval from the district election officer or, at the minimum, the district cooperation officer.

Sivaleela reportedly only obtained permission from the DCCB chairperson upon returning to work. This action triggered an investigation by the election code of conduct team and the district election officer, who confirmed a violation of the code.

The collector subsequently demanded a clarification from Sivaleela regarding the code violation within 24 hours. However, the explanation provided fell short of expectations. As a result, Dr Srijana directed district cooperative officer Ramanjaneyulu to take action. This includes removing Sivaleela from her duties, appointing temporary staff, and initiating disciplinary proceedings against her. Vijayakumar has been named the interim CEO as of Tuesday.







