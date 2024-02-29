DCA Warns Blood Banks Against Overcharging

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) warned blood banks, both government-run and private ones, against overcharging for blood and other medical requirements, following multiple discrepancies found in raids on nine banks in the past week.

The DCA said that government blood banks should charge Rs.1,100 for whole blood and packed red cells, Rs.300 for fresh frozen plasma and platelet concentrate, and Rs.200 for cryoprecipitate. The respective prices for private blood banks are set at Rs.1,550, Rs.400 and Rs.250, it said.

The DCA also mentioned that all blood centres, whether government-run or private, must provide any and all components free of charge to patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, sickle cell anaemia and other blood dyscrasia requiring repeated blood transfusions.

The authority also asked blood banks to display the processing charges across the centre premises and requested the public to lodge complaints about overcharging at 1800-599-6969.