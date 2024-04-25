Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials on Monday seized two medicines in Hyderabad which had misleading advertising, and raided a quack doctor’s clinic and seized the medicines from his clinic in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Officials in Hyderabad’s Mozamjahi Market and Madhuranagar detected two medicines circulating with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat 'heart diseases' and 'disorders of menstrual flow'.

They detected a Unani medicine Cardinol Joshanda which advertised as treating heart diseases, and Colinol-Spas advertised as treating disorders of menstrual flow. Officials seized the stocks of medicines under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Officials also raided a quack doctor’s clinic in Yamanpalle village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They raided the clinic of K. Narender, who was practising medicine without qualifications. Officers also seized huge stocks of medicines at the premises, which were sold without any drug licence.

29 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found stocked at the premises. DCA officials seized the stock, worth a total of Rs 26,800 during the raid.