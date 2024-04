DCA Seizes Medicines with Misleading Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seized three Ayurvedic medicines with misleading advertisements in Balapur and Saroornagar. “Orthojoint” was claimed to treat rheumatism and paralysis, Ayurvedic capsules claiming to treat menorrhagia, dysmenorrhea and uterine bleeding and “Obekar” for obesity.

During a raid on Life Slimming and Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd in Banjara Hills, DCA officials found the unit to be running without a licence and seized 15 varieties of unauthorised stocks of medicines and drugs, including botox injections.

The DCA also raided two quacks’ outlets, Sanjay Shesherao Pandey’s “Gajanan First Aid Clinic” in Patancheru and Shaik Aziz’s HKGN First Aid Clinic in Serilingampally, and seized different varieties of medicines.